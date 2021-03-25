Kearney Noon Rotary club can bring Easter eggs to your doorstep

KEARNEY — At a time when getting together with a group of strangers to hunt Easter eggs might seem challenging, the Kearney Noon Rotary club can bring some of the joy of an Easter egg hunt to Kearney families.
“We’ll show up at peoples’ houses and we will hide candy-filled eggs in their yards,” said Sarah Cathcart, president of Kearney Noon Rotary. “And we’ll leave a little basket, with the name of a child, sitting on the porch. Kids can then go and gather the eggs in the yard.”
With a motto of “Service Above Self,” Rotary clubs often look for ways to spread joy when serving communities.
“Nothing is better than bringing joy to kids and families,” Cathcart said. “We thought this would be a great way to serve the community and follow social distancing — and just spread some joy.”
Members of Kearney Noon Rotary currently are taking reservations for the project they call “Egg My Yard.” The baskets will be delivered April 1-3 in the Kearney area. The cost is $30 for one basket with 24 candy-filled eggs. Additional baskets delivered to the same address are $20 each.
To set up delivery, call 308-440-6226.
Carthage makes no promises but she does own a bunny suit.
“We have kids as neighbors and one year, when we had a bunch of snow, my children and I dressed up,” she said. “I was the Easter Bunny, my daughter was a flamingo and my son was a Pac-Man ghost. We went out and scooped all the sidewalks while dressed up. Just seeing the kids’ eyes, it was all worth it. And it’s always worth it to be silly.”
Proceeds from “Egg My Yard” helps fund Rotary International projects, both locally and throughout the world.
The “Read With Rotary” program provided free copies of books to children in the Bright Futures Preschool. Rotary also supports the Nature Barn at Cottonmill Park.
Some additional Rotary volunteer projects include:
— Hot Meals USA
— Farm to Family Box distributions
— Salvation Army
— Jubilee Center
“This past fall we were able to donate funds to the Rotary Nature Barn at Cottonmill Park and the Jubilee Center,” Cathcart said. “Rotarians participated in ‘Trick or Treat with Rotary’ and collected food to donate as well. We are also having a ‘Fill the Pantry April’ in which Noon Rotarians will be dropping off food donations at the little food pantries in Kearney.”
Rotary also provides scholarships to high school seniors and students at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“Coming up this summer we will be hosting a Blood Drive with the Red Cross,” Cathcart added. “We are excited to be able to offer the opportunity to local youth to participate in Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, an absolutely amazing youth leadership camp experience. We have a lot going on. I encourage everyone to check out all the great things Rotary has going on in Kearney and the surrounding communities.”