Kearney Noon Rotary club can bring Easter eggs to your doorstep

KEARNEY — At a time when getting together with a group of strangers to hunt Easter eggs might seem challenging, the Kearney Noon Rotary club can bring some of the joy of an Easter egg hunt to Kearney families.

“We’ll show up at peoples’ houses and we will hide candy-filled eggs in their yards,” said Sarah Cathcart, president of Kearney Noon Rotary. “And we’ll leave a little basket, with the name of a child, sitting on the porch. Kids can then go and gather the eggs in the yard.”

With a motto of “Service Above Self,” Rotary clubs often look for ways to spread joy when serving communities.

“Nothing is better than bringing joy to kids and families,” Cathcart said. “We thought this would be a great way to serve the community and follow social distancing — and just spread some joy.”

Members of Kearney Noon Rotary currently are taking reservations for the project they call “Egg My Yard.” The baskets will be delivered April 1-3 in the Kearney area. The cost is $30 for one basket with 24 candy-filled eggs. Additional baskets delivered to the same address are $20 each.

To set up delivery, call 308-440-6226.

Carthage makes no promises but she does own a bunny suit.