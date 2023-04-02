KEARNEY — The Kearney Newcomers Club welcomes both new and not-so-new residents to its events in April. They include:

April 6: 11:30 a.m., First Thursday Luncheon at the Alley Rose restaurant at 2013 Central Ave. The speaker will be Brenda Shinn, who created and owns My Bloomin Joy.

Members are invited to bring nonperishable food, diapers, paper products and more to be donated to charitable organizations here.

April 13: 10 a.m., Second Thursday Get-Acquainted Coffee at K-Town Cakery and Central Mercantile, 2206 Central Ave.

April 20: 11:30 a.m., Lunch Bunch will gather at Skeeter Barnes, 516 S. Second Ave., for a no-host lunch. Sign up at Thursday’s Alley Rose luncheon, or call Deb Gibbs at 308-627-5338. All are welcome.

April 27: 1 p.m., Kearney Newcomers Book Club will discuss “Eleanor Oliphant” by Gail Honeyman at the Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. For more information, call 308-293-5355.