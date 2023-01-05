Kearney Newcomers invite all to January's activities

KEARNEY – Both newcomers and longtime residents are invited to the January activities of the Kearney Newcomers Club. They include:
Jan. 12 – 10 a.m. Second Thursday Get-Acquainted Coffee will meet at K-Town Cakery and Central Mercantile, 2206 Central Ave. Enjoy coffee with new friends.
Jan. 19 – 11:30 a.m. Lunch Bunch will gather at Red Lobster, 121 2nd Ave., for a no-host lunch and time to visit. Sign up by Jan. 17 by contacting Deb Gibbs at 308-627-5338.
Jan. 26 – 1 p.m. Book Club will meet at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. to discuss “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano. For more information, contact Gibbs at 308-627-5338.
FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Mary Jane Skala shares her memorable stories from 2022
Choosing my favorite stories from 2022 is like selecting my favorite piece in a box of chocolate.
I’ve been a journalist for 52 years, but I still get wide-eyed at the joy, toughness and resilience of people I interview. Here are five of the most memorable of 2022.
