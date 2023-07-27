KEARNEY — The Kearney Newcomers Club welcomes women who are new and not-so-new to Kearney to attend its August activities.

They include:

Aug. 3: 11:15 a.m., First Thursday Luncheon Meeting at Alley Rose at 2013 Central Ave. Hear Kristin Lowry from Access Period, which supplies young women in middle and high school with monthly period products.

Members are invited to contribute pads and tampons to the club’s Newcomers Care Box in August, September and October.

Aug. 10: 10 a.m., Second Thursday Get-Acquainted Coffee will meet at K-Town Cakery and Central Mercantile, 2206 Central Ave. All are invited for fun and fellowship.

Aug. 17: 11:30 a.m., Lunch Bunch will gather at Olive Garden at 1010 Allen Dr. in Grand Island for a no-host lunch and visiting. Sign up at the Aug. 3 Alley Rose luncheon so the club can secure a table, and RSVP to Deb by Aug. 15 to arrange a carpool to Grand Island.

Aug. 24: 1 p.m. Book Club will meet at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. to discuss “The Life We Bury” by Allen Eskins.

For more information, email Deb Gibbs at gibbstd@charter.net.