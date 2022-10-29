Kearney Newcomers Club sets November activities

KEARNEY — The Kearney Newcomers Club has announced its events for November.

Thursday

First Thursday Luncheon will meet at 11:15 a.m. at Alley Rose, 2013 Central Ave. Linda Younes and Brenda Marshall will discuss the Holiday Home Tour that benefits the Help Care Clinic. For more information, contact Deb Gibbs at 308-627-5338.

Those interested in starting a new Bunco group should stay briefly after the meeting.

Nov. 10

Second Thursday Get-Acquainted Coffee will meet at 10 a.m. at K-Town Cakery and Central Mercantile, 2206 Central Ave.

Nov. 17

Lunch Bunch will gather at 11:30 a.m. at Fyre Modern Grill, 707 W. Talmadge St. (inside the new Crowne Plaza) for a no-host lunch and time to visit. Sign up at the Nov. 3 luncheon.

Nov. 17

Fourth Thursday Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. in the Niobrara Room at the Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. to discuss “Haben” by Haben Girma. (Note the earlier date because of Thanksgiving.) For more information, call Kathy Cool at 308-455-1514.