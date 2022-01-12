 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney Newcomers Club plans January activities
0 Comments
top story

Kearney Newcomers Club plans January activities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The Kearney Newcomers Club will have a get-acquainted coffee at 10 a.m. Thursday at K-Town Cakery and Central Mercantile, 2206 Central Ave. All are welcome, whether newcomers or not-so newcomers to Kearney.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The KNC Lunch Bunch will gather at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at Cunningham’s Journal at 15 W. 23rd St., for a no-host lunch and time to visit.

The KNC’s Fourth Thursday Book Club will meet 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Kearney Public Library to discuss “A Week in Winter” by Maeve Binchy.

For further information, call Deb at 308-627-5338.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News