Kearney Newcomers Club plans January activities

KEARNEY — The Kearney Newcomers Club will have a get-acquainted coffee at 10 a.m. Thursday at K-Town Cakery and Central Mercantile, 2206 Central Ave. All are welcome, whether newcomers or not-so newcomers to Kearney.
The KNC Lunch Bunch will gather at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at Cunningham’s Journal at 15 W. 23rd St., for a no-host lunch and time to visit.
The KNC’s Fourth Thursday Book Club will meet 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Kearney Public Library to discuss “A Week in Winter” by Maeve Binchy.
For further information, call Deb at 308-627-5338.
