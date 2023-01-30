Kearney Newcomers Club offers February fun

KEARNEY – The Kearney Newcomers Club welcomes new and not-so-new city residents to its programs in February. They include:
- Thursday, 11:15 a.m. First Thursday Luncheon at the Alley Rose at 2013 Central Ave. Joye Carpenter will talk about the Senior Volunteer Program, which is part of the Mid-Nebraska Community Action Partnership.
- Feb. 9, 10 a.m. Second Thursday Get-Acquainted Coffee at K-Town Cakery and Central Mercantile at 2200 Central Ave.
- Feb. 16, 11:30 a.m. Lunch Bunch will gather at Applebees at 5605 Second Ave. for a no-host lunch and time to visit. Sign up Feb. 2 at the Alley Rose luncheon.
- Feb. 23, 1 p.m. The book club meets at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. to discuss ”West with Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge.
In February, the club will begin collecting paper goods, nonperishables, canned goods and more for the Salvation Army, the Jubilee Center and more. Bring these items to the Thursday (Feb. 2) lunch at the Alley Rose.