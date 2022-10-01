Kearney Newcomers Club has October activities

KEARNEY The Kearney Newcomers Club will hold four events in October. Any Kearney woman, whether a newcomer or a long-time resident, is welcome to attend.

Thursday, 11:15 a.m.: First Thursday Luncheon will meet at Alley Rose, 2013 Central Ave. Jason Whalen from the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department will talk about fire safety, smoke detectors and ways to stay safe. October is Fire Prevention Month. Questions? Contact Deb Gibbs at 308-627-5338.

Oct. 13, 10 a.m.: Second Thursday Get-Acquainted Coffee at K-Town Cakery and Central Mercantile, 2206 Central Ave.

Oct. 20, 11:30 a.m.: Lunch Bunch will gather at K-Town Cakery and Central Mercantile, 2206 Central Ave for a no-host lunch and time to visit. Sign up at the Oct. 6 luncheon.

Oct. 27, 1 p.m.: Fourth Thursday Book Club meets at the Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. to discuss “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley. Call Kathy Cool with questions at 308-455-1514.