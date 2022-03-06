 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney Newcomers Club has March events

KEARNEY — The Kearney Newcomers Club will have several activities this month for newcomers and old-timers in the area. Anyone is welcome.

  • The Second Thursday Get-Acquainted Coffee begins 10 a.m. Thursday at K-Town Cakery and Central Mercantile, 2206 Central Ave.
  • The Lunch Bunch will gather 11:30 a.m. March 17 at Kyoto Steak House, 404 Third Ave., for a no-host lunch and time to visit. Remember to wear green for St. Patrick’s Day!
  • The Fourth Thursday Book Club meets at 1 p.m. March 24 at a private home to discuss “Winter Garden” by Kristin Hannah. For more information, call Kathy Cool at 308-455-1514.

For any other questions, call Deb Gibbs at 308-627-5338.

