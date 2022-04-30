Kearney Newcombers Club hosting Nebraska Tourism Thursday

KEARNEY — The Kearney Newcomers Club will hold its First Thursday Luncheon at 11:15 a.m. Thursday at the Alley Rose at 2013 Central Ave.

Madison Johnson, Passport Program coordinator for Nebraska Tourism, will speak at noon. For more information, call Deb Gibbs at 308-627-5338.

n The club’s Second Thursday get-acquainted coffee will be 10 a.m. May 12 at K-Town Cakery and Central Mercantile, 2206 Central Ave. The public is welcome.

n The Lunch Bunch will gather at 11:30 a.m. May 19 at Cunningham’s on the Lake, 610 W. Talmadge Road. A signup sheet will be circulated at First Thursday Luncheon.

n The Fourth Thursday Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. May 26 at the Kearney Public Library to discuss “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson. For more information, call Kathy Cool at 308-455-1514.