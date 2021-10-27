Kearney neighbors complain smaller lots, homes don't match character of Lake Villa Estates

KEARNEY — Residents of the Lake Villa Estates neighborhood filled the City Council chambers Tuesday and urged the council to disapprove a small five-lot development because the lots would be smaller than the norm in that upscale section of Kearney.

“I don’t want lots that size and I don’t want homes that size,” said Ron Blessing, who was among Lake Villa residents who expressed the neighbors’ feelings.

Tracy and Jolynn Cook are planning the five-lot development — Lake Villa Estates Fifth Addition. According to Trenton Snow, the Cooks’ representative at the meeting, the couple doesn’t wish to diminish the quality of the neighborhood or the value of property.

“They actually want to build a home in that neighborhood,” Snow said.

Lake Villa Estates is south of Kearney and occupies land dotted with ponds and small lakes. A landmark of the neighborhood was Grandpa’s Steakhouse. Homes there are larger than most in Kearney and are designed in accordance with restrictive covenants.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Typically, lots are 100 feet wide and homes are valued in the $400,000- to $700,000-range.