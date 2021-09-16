Kearney native's Sept. 11 poster part of permanent collection at Library of Congress

KEARNEY — Twelve hours after the horrors of 9/11, Brian Niemann couldn’t sleep. The 1987 graduate of Kearney High School handled his shock and fear the only way he knew how — with artwork.
The very next day, Sept. 12, 2001, he created a 16-inch by 36-inch poster showing the New York skyline in front of an American flag, with a gap in that skyline where the World Trade Center towers once stood. Below that, discreetly, are four tiny planes and the Pentagon. On the poster are the words “In Memory 9/11/01.”
That poster is part of the permanent collection at the Library of Congress.
Niemann now lives in Dallas, but his parents, Judy and Don Niemann, have hung that poster by the front door of their Kearney home. Last weekend, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, it took on renewed significance.
“When Brian created the poster, he was thinking of the void that the towers left, and the void for the whole nation,” Judy said.
A sleepless night
Niemann, who moved to Dallas a few years after earning a degree in graphic design from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, will never forget 9/11. He was so distraught over its horrors that he couldn’t sleep that night.
“It was scary because we didn’t know what was next. I lay awake all night thinking, which is what I do as a graphic designer. When those towers came down, it felt like they attacked all of us,” he said.
The next morning, he got up early, headed to his job as creative director of Griffith Phillips Creative and got busy. He worked undisturbed. “I don’t think anybody else was working,” he recalls.
By noon, his poster was finished.
After lunch, he showed it to a few coworkers. “Everybody really liked it. The whole company rallied around it,” he said. The company found sponsors to print it and sold between 30,000 and 40,000 of them. All proceeds went to charity.
Although Niemann alone designed the poster, he is quick to say that many people worked together to get it produced and marketed. “Out of a terrible tragedy, it made us all feel like we were helping,” he said.
Worldwide reaction
The poster quickly spread throughout the world. Friends sent him photos of it hanging at London, Rome and Paris. “A few guys from ‘60 Minutes’ called. It got around,” Niemann said. He also sent one to then-President George W. Bush, who acknowledged receiving it.
It has appeared in two films, including one featuring Julia Roberts as an FBI agent who had been at the World Trade Towers on 9/11.
“Her office had 9/11 paraphernalia, but it didn’t show up on camera,” Niemann said.
Most humbling, it is now part of the permanent collection at the Library of Congress. It appeared in a show held at the library of printed media representing 9/11, and Niemann and his family were flown to the nation’s capital for the show’s opening.
“I don’t know how they found my poster, but of all the books and printed things they had in the show, mine was the one they used to promote it,” he said, humbled. “It will be in the Library of Congress forever. That’s a really big honor.”
Reprinting this year
Throughout the last 20 years, the poster continues to pop up. In 2016, U.S. Air Force Capt. Andre Morrison saw the poster hanging in the PAX Terminal at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan as he waited to fly back to Helman province there. He will never forgot it.
Earlier this summer, Morrison, now at Lackland Air Force Base, contacted Niemann about buying a poster. “I didn’t have any left, but I’d been thinking about making it available again because this year is the 20th anniversary of the attack,” he said.
In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Niemann printed 1,100 posters, “for Andy’s sake.” He is selling them on the website of his Dallas company, Niemann Design.
“I haven’t promoted it much, just by word of mouth, but whenever somebody sees the poster, they respond to it,” he said.
He has received emails from people who survived or lost loved ones on 9/11.
“One dad mailed me and told me his son was so touched by 9/11 that he served in Afghanistan. I’ve heard interesting, sometimes tragic, sometimes horrible stories,” he said.
“There’s always been an underlying demand. Someone sees it on the internet. Someone sent me a picture of a fraternity that had repainted my poster. It was well done. It has taken on a life of its own,” he said.
He said 9/11 was “not only sad but tragic. This was an attack on all of us, and I wanted something that spoke to that. I wanted it to show that we’re all united. There’s a void where the towers were, but we’re still here, and the flag is still there.”