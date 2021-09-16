Kearney native's Sept. 11 poster part of permanent collection at Library of Congress

The next morning, he got up early, headed to his job as creative director of Griffith Phillips Creative and got busy. He worked undisturbed. “I don’t think anybody else was working,” he recalls.

By noon, his poster was finished.

After lunch, he showed it to a few coworkers. “Everybody really liked it. The whole company rallied around it,” he said. The company found sponsors to print it and sold between 30,000 and 40,000 of them. All proceeds went to charity.

Although Niemann alone designed the poster, he is quick to say that many people worked together to get it produced and marketed. “Out of a terrible tragedy, it made us all feel like we were helping,” he said.

Worldwide reaction

The poster quickly spread throughout the world. Friends sent him photos of it hanging at London, Rome and Paris. “A few guys from ‘60 Minutes’ called. It got around,” Niemann said. He also sent one to then-President George W. Bush, who acknowledged receiving it.

It has appeared in two films, including one featuring Julia Roberts as an FBI agent who had been at the World Trade Towers on 9/11.

“Her office had 9/11 paraphernalia, but it didn’t show up on camera,” Niemann said.