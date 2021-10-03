Kearney native's Navy career includes Guantanamo Bay, counterterrorism operations

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in the Kearney Hub’s “Stories of Honor” series that recognizes veterans for their service and achievements.
LINCOLN — When Jay Denzin got a call from the U.S. Navy asking if he had ever considered joining the military, he thought it was a prank call.
“I thought it was a joke. I thought one of my friends was messing with me,” Jay said about the call.
Jay continued to think it was a joke as he answered the callers questions. Much to his surprise, U.S. Navy recruitment officers arrived at his door just a few days later.
It turns out the call was a new recruitment tool for the Navy.
At the time, Jay was 21 and living with his wife, Rochelle, in Kearney. He had graduated from Kearney High School in 1996. He had considered joining the military, but his only knowledge of the service was from his grandfather, Adolph Krolikowski, who had served in the Army in World War II and was an amputee. He died when Jay was about 7 years old.
“In my grandma’s drawer was his Purple Heart. As a kid you would see those medals, and I would ask what they were for and she would tell me,” Jay said. “That was really the only exposure I had to the military.”
After meeting with the Navy officers, Jay enlisted in April 2000.
Rochelle stayed in Kearney while Jay was in boot camp. She was able to save enough money to travel with Jay after his graduation to Virginia Beach to be with him during his intermediate training.
“We ended up driving from Nebraska together to Virginia Beach where my immediate training was at. She started to absorb the military culture. She was young, and I was young. It was like two Nebraska kids being at the beach. It was a pretty cool experience for her and I,” Jay said.
He was stationed at Everett, Washington, where he served on the USS Ford. After the Sept. 11 attacks on the U.S., Jay was deployed a month later for six months to support Operation Enduring Freedom.
“I was angry to watch all that stuff go down on our soil. I think everybody in the military at that time was. I wanted to go do our job and do what we are trained to do. Watching that unfold on TV was heartbreaking,” he said.
Jay was deployed again in 2002 for six months to the western Pacific. Being apart from his wife and young family was challenging, but there were times he could get cellphone service to call home. Surrounding themselves with a military family also helped during deployments.
“There is a military family mentality. The people around you know what you are going through, and military wives know what you are going through,” Jay explained.
In 2004, Jay wanted to experience the non-seagoing version of the Navy. He trained to become a military police officer at San Antonio and moved to Lakehurst, New Jersey. Shortly after, he was deployed to Cuba to be a prison guard at Guantanamo Bay where he worked with members of all branches of the military.
“We were like one of the first Navy guard battalions to go down there,” Jay said. “You are supposed to be a sailor on the sea, not a prison guard. This was the first introduction I had into joint environments.”
Jay served with the U.S. Navy until 2008. The family moved to Nebraska, and Jay began working as a police officer with the Lincoln Police Department.
When Jay and Rochelle were expecting their third child, they needed to purchase a larger vehicle. At the time, the Navy was offering bonuses for people going into the reserves.
“You couldn’t pass it up. It paid for the car we needed. Shortly after, I was a First-Class Petty Officer (E6) when I got out, I ended up getting promoted to Chief, which is a really big deal,” Jay said.
Jay was deployed in 2012 to Djibouti, Africa, for a year. After his yearlong deployment in Africa, Jay attended Military Police Investigator School and served as an NCIS special agent for a year and a half at Lemoore, California.
“(There were) 23 of us. All of us were cops on the outside. They sent us to different NCIS stations around the world,” he said.
Jay was promoted to a Senior Chief in 2016. In March 2020, he was selected to deploy with Joint Special Operations Command.
“We did a bunch of classified stuff I can’t talk about,” Jay said. During the deployment, he supported counterterrorism operations.
Jay is currently a narcotics investigator with the Lincoln Police Department. Jay and Rochelle have four children ranging in age from 16 to 9. He has talked to his oldest son about joining the military, but it’s something Jay will let him decide and guide him through whatever route he chooses.
Jay still can recall his own mom’s reaction when he enlisted with the Navy.
“I wouldn’t say she was upset. I think she was more scared about me leaving. I said, ‘Look I’m a part of something. For me, I see it as I was a part of something, however big or small that was. I truthfully think that if you are able, every young person should be in the military,” Jay said.