Kearney native's Navy career includes Guantanamo Bay, counterterrorism operations

Rochelle stayed in Kearney while Jay was in boot camp. She was able to save enough money to travel with Jay after his graduation to Virginia Beach to be with him during his intermediate training.

“We ended up driving from Nebraska together to Virginia Beach where my immediate training was at. She started to absorb the military culture. She was young, and I was young. It was like two Nebraska kids being at the beach. It was a pretty cool experience for her and I,” Jay said.

He was stationed at Everett, Washington, where he served on the USS Ford. After the Sept. 11 attacks on the U.S., Jay was deployed a month later for six months to support Operation Enduring Freedom.

“I was angry to watch all that stuff go down on our soil. I think everybody in the military at that time was. I wanted to go do our job and do what we are trained to do. Watching that unfold on TV was heartbreaking,” he said.

Jay was deployed again in 2002 for six months to the western Pacific. Being apart from his wife and young family was challenging, but there were times he could get cellphone service to call home. Surrounding themselves with a military family also helped during deployments.

