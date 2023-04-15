Father Tom posed with his family after Thursday's Mass. From left, back row, are nephew Michael Nickel, niece Chris Boyce and nephew-in-law Michael Schroeder. From left, middle row, are niece Judy Schroeder and nephew Tim Nickel. Kneeling in front beside Father Tom is niece-in-law Mary Nickel.

KEARNEY - In 1942, when he was just 14 years old, Thomas Mullowney boarded a train in Kearney and headed 1,000 miles east to Pontifical College Josephinum in suburban Columbus, Ohio.

On Thursday, the Rev. Mullowney celebrated his 70th anniversary as a Roman Catholic priest. At 95, he is the oldest priest in the Catholic Diocese of Grand Island.

Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt celebrated Mass at Mt. Carmel Home, where Mullowney lives. The chapel was crowded with friends, family, 10 priests from the diocese, and parishioners from Prince of Peace and St. James Catholic churches.

“What a treasure he is to all of us here at Mount Carmel,” Christina Hansen, the activity director, said. She and Sister Mary Florence, Mt. Carmel’s spiritual care coordinator, presented him with gifts at the end of Mass.

“What I have done is so God-making good, so joyful. It’s my life,” Father Tom, as he’s known, said earlier this week. “What I have had is not a job. It was receiving a call to serve God.”

An initial skeptic

He accepted that call somewhat blindly more than 70 years ago. It all began one morning when, as an eighth grader at the old St. James School in Kearney, he was summoned by the monsignor to a private meeting. “I was really scared. I didn’t know what this was all about,” Father Tom said.

“The monsignor sat me down in the living room and asked, ‘Have you thought about being a priest?’ I told him the truth. I said no,” he said.

“I knew what a priest was and what he did, but I didn’t really know what I was getting into. I was a young kid,” he said.

When Father Tom told his parents that evening, they were skeptical. Mary and Vance Mullowney told him to take his time before making a decision. A month or two later, Father Tom decided the answer was yes.

“My parents asked, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure?’ It was a big deal for them. I said, ‘I don’t know, but I am willing to try,’” he said.

A new adventure

That September, accompanied by another boy from Kearney, Father Tom rode the train east to Columbus. At the school, he was greeted by a priest, who showed him his locker and the dormitory.

“It didn’t scare me one bit. I never got homesick. A lot of boys got homesick at first. One boy left after three days. He just couldn’t take it,” he said.

But not Father Tom. He wrote home once a week. His mother wrote once or twice a week. “Your father and I are supporting you,” she said.

That first year, his mother died, so young Tom went home and served as a subdeacon at her funeral Mass. “From that point, I relied on my dad,” he said.

He was ordained in May 1953 by Archbishop Amleto Giovanni Cicocnani, an apostolic Delegate to the United States at the time. He then rode the train back to Nebraska and began life as a priest.

His first assignment was as assistant pastor at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. Two years later, he became assistant pastor at St. Michael’s Church in Spalding,

Over the next 70 years, he also served parishes and schools in Hershey, North Platte, Lexington, Cozad, Ravenna and Gothenburg. Among his most memorable were his eight years as the superintendent of St. Patrick’s School in North Platte.

“Those were tough years, but they were beautiful years. We almost remade the school. We added four or five or six teachers,” he said. He hired several other administrators as well.

He retired in 1993. In 2014, he moved to an apartment at Mt. Carmel and regularly celebrated Mass there. He now assists visiting priests at twice-weekly Mass.

Deep gratitude

Father Tom has outlived his three brothers and one sister, but he has nieces and nephews in Kearney and beyond who “have been very good to me,” he said.

“Being a priest is just part of my nature. I live basically not for myself but to give to others. I see people in need, I help them out. I just can’t stop helping people,” he said.

“I was just thrilled with the thought that the Lord chose me to be one of his servants. I love doing it,” he said.

At a reception after Thursday’s Mass, Father Tom greeted friends and posed for pictures. “He told me once, ‘I thought I chose God, but God chose me,’ his niece Mary Nickel said.

The Rev. Art Faesser, retired priest at St. James Catholic Church here, served as a deacon at Blessed Sacrament Church in Grand Island in 1975 when Father Tom was the priest there.

“I found him to be warm, welcoming, hospitable and affirming,” Faesser said. “He’s a holy man who is in love with the Lord and finds utter fulfillment in serving the people.”

Hansen noted that Father Tom made her feel “welcome and seen” when she began working at Mt. Carmel in 2018. The two became close friends and have talked often about faith and more.

“Father Tom has taught me so much about what it means to minister to others through love. Many, many times he brought my heart comfort and guidance when I needed it most,” she said.

“He has been that faithful presence for so many of our residents, staff, and families here at Mount Carmel,” she added.

Hanefeldt, reflecting the joy of the afternoon, noted that Father Tom has been a priest longer than Hanefeldt has been alive. “The changes he’s seen in the church have been tumultuous, but he has such joy. Knowing him deepens my own priesthood,” he said. “He feels truly called to be a priest.”

PRIESTHOOD ASSIGNMENTS

•

1953-1954 Assistant pastor St. Mary’s Cathedral,

Grand Island

•

1955-1957 Assistant pastor St. Michael, Spalding

•

1957-1964 Administrator at Visitation of the BVM,

O’Connor and mission of Wolbach

•

1964 - Superintendent at St. Patrick’s Jr.-Sr. High School and chaplain at St. Mary’s Hospital, North Platte; studied for M.A. at Creighton University

•

1966 - Additional duties of administrator of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Hershey

•

1965-1967 Study for M.A. in education at Catholic University, Washington D.C.

•

1970-1971 Pastor, Sts. Peter and Paul, St. Paul

•

1971-1973 Pastor, St. Ann Church, Lexington

•

1973-1981 Pastor, Blessed Sacrament, Grand Island

•

1977 Also administrative Director, Central Catholic High School.

1981-89 Pastor, Christ the King, Cozad, and Our Lady of Good Counsel Gothenburg, oversaw building of new Christ the King Church in 1984

1989 - Pastor, St. Luke’s Church, Ogallala

1993 - Pastor, Sacred Heart in Shelton; administrator of. Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ravenna

1994 - retired

