Kearney native helped to build U.S. Space Command

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth story in a series of six about veterans from the area and their achievements. “Stories of Honor” will publish again in October in the Kearney Hub.

KEARNEY — The four-star Army general who leads the U.S. Space Command has a saying: “Never a day without space.”

For Maj. Alex Straatmann, an attorney and U.S. Army reservist from Kearney, the general’s saying perfectly expresses the undeniable importance of space in the lives of everyday Americans.

“When you turn on your cellphone you’re using space. You use space every day,” said Straatmann, who is completing a yearlong assignment with the U.S. Space Command at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

In his 12 years as an attorney in the U.S. Army Reserve, Straatmann’s duties have taken him many places, but since October 2020, his focus has been space.

Former President Donald Trump recognized the importance of space when he created the U.S. Space Force two years ago. Now the U.S. military is creating Trump’s vision and different branches of the military formed the U.S. Space Command to defend and police the starry sky.

Straatmann said space law dates to the 1960s.