Kearney named Top STEM City in Nebraska

KEARNEY — Kearney has been named the top STEM City in Nebraska.
It joins the ranks of major cities in other states, like Indianapolis, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Knoxville, Tennessee, all standing out for an “exceptional dedication to advancements and education” in science, technology, engineering and math.
The ranking was determined by data scientists at Insurify, the insurance quotes comparison site that created the award. Kearney was put up against other cities in the state and selected based on proportion of residents in STEM-based careers, STEM programs at colleges and graduate schools according to Niche and the best cities for women in tech according to SmartAsset.
“Kearney has an outstanding track record of supporting science, technology, engineering and math through both education and employment. Our businesses know the value of technology and how it enhances their products or services,” said Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce President Derek Rusher.
According to Rusher, about 13,000 individuals age 16 or older have full-time jobs in the Kearney area that are STEM-based careers. They work at places like Ward Labs, Intellicom, Xpanion, Olsson, Miller & Associates or Kearney’s many health care facilities.
Rusher credits Kearney’s location, infrastructure, workforce and “forward thinking leadership” for its success. He says the city’s educational institutions recognize the importance of STEM in the community, as well.
One particularly visual example of this dedication is the new Discovery Hall building at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
UNK formally cut the ribbon to the three-story building at the beginning of October. It houses most of the university’s STEM programs.
“You need to look no further than Discovery Hall to see the impact that UNK is having on STEM education,” said Todd Gottula, UNK spokesperson. “We’re offering truly world-class programs in areas like cybersecurity, computer science, aviation and many others.”
In total, there are nearly 500 students at UNK pursuing a degree in a STEM field.
Education in STEM for Kearney students starts long before pursuing a bachelor’s degree. At Kearney Public Schools, students are exposed to STEM as early as elementary school. By high school, they’re diving into some higher-level math and science courses.
One boon to KPS’s STEM program is Project Lead the Way. According to Kearney High School teacher Andrew Olson, the nonprofit organization helps schools with curriculum and helps them access technologies and hands-on activities that help students develop skills in problem-solving, critical thinking, communication and collaboration.
“(KHS has) a robust offering of higher level math and science courses and we have an extremely supportive community that has allowed us to equip our career and technical classes with industry-grade equipment and technology,” Olson said.
KPS’s strategic plan emphasizes the importance of college and career readiness. One aspect of this is showing students a variety of future employment options, which includes STEM careers.
“I think students should do a better job of exploring all careers. In a perfect world, every single student would consider a STEM-related career, just as they would consider any other career,” Olson said. “One thing that must be clear though is that opportunities abound for students with an aptitude and desire for STEM. As technology continues to become an even more integral part of our lives, the world needs more people who are capable of maintaining, developing and integrating that technology.”
According to U.S. Department of Labor statistics, employment in STEM occupations grew by 10.5% between May 2009 and May 2015, equaling more than 800,000 new jobs. This shows STEM occupations growing at twice the rate of non-STEM occupations, which had a 5.2% net growth for the same period.
STEM occupations are expected to continue to grow in the next decade. The Labor Department expects an 8% growth in those fields from 2019 to 2029.
Gottula recognized that UNK plays an important role in providing the talent for these jobs, both that exist now or will exist in the future. When it comes to making sure its students are prepared for these roles, he says UNK listens to the community business leaders.
“Being forward thinking is very important,” Gottula said. “I think the relationships and partnerships with employers not just in Kearney but across the state helps us stay in tune with what the trends are and where we need to be. That’s an ongoing process.”
He added that workforce is the No. 1 topic currently in the state and the University of Nebraska system. This focus helps the university determine where to place its focus.
“There are truly big things happening in Kearney involving not just STEM education at UNK, but employment in that sector. This community is ready, I think, to explode onto the STEM scene,” said Gottula. “And in many cases it has already.”
