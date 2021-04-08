Kearney nail salon owner convicted of filing false tax returns

LINCOLN — A federal jury has convicted a Kearney businessman of filing false tax returns.

Thomas W. Hird, 67, was convicted Wednesday in U.S. Federal District Court in Lincoln on three counts of filing a false tax return. Hird has owned and operated Nails Unlimited in Kearney since 2009.

“We are currently in tax season. The jury’s verdict underscores the importance of taxpayers to truthfully report income on their tax returns,” said acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hird would skim the cash and check payments of the business by cashing a majority of all customer checks received. He also would do currency exchanges where he would exchange small bills for $100 bills.

Credit and debit card transactions at the business automatically would be deposited into the business bank account, however, cash and check payments were rarely deposited into the business account, according to the release. Hird then wouldn’t report the cashed customer checks and currency as part of his gross income on his yearly tax return.

