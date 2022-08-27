Kearney middle school students earn titles in state, national scholarship pageants

KEARNEY — Avery Autry, Gisele Guthard and Sophia Lauber love dressing up and competing in pageants. Yet the activity they love often makes them targets of bullying.

“I get bullied a lot at school because I’m that girly girl, and I like to like curl my hair in the mornings. I like to wear makeup. I love glitter,” said Autry.

But for the three Kearney middle school students, scholarship pageants have been worth it.

“At pageants, I feel like I fit in a lot because they’re all like me. So it’s helped me a lot to get more self-confidence in myself because I know that that I’m not like the only one out there that wants to like do their nails or put makeup on,” Autry said.

Pageants came into the girls’ lives in similar ways. Guthard, 11, and Lauber, 12, both began competing four years ago. Lauber got an invitation in the mail for an open call to a National American Miss Pageant in Omaha. She decided to attend the event and was accepted into the organization. Guthard was referred to a pageant by an anonymous person, and she decided to give it a try.

Autry, 11, got involved with pageants a year ago, shortly after her 10th birthday. Her mom organized a movie party for her with Mauve Films in Kearney. The owner is Mercedes Phillips, a Kearney High School graduate, who also competed in pageants.

“She knows a lot about pageants, and she thought I would do really well in them. So I tried one and that’s what really got me into pageants,” explained Autry.

Phillips has taken each of the girls under her wing as their pageant coach, and she continues to coach them while attending Creighton University. They typically practice once or twice a week with Phillips, and each is involved in competitive dance in Kearney.

Autry competes in American Royal Beauties and America’s National Teenager Scholarship Organization. Lauber and Guthard compete with National American Miss and ANTSO.

This summer, each girl brought home their own crown and title. Autry was crowned American Royal Beauties National Pre-Teen. Lauber was selected as Miss Nebraska and Guthard was named Miss Tri-City Preteen at the ANTSO Western Nebraska-Midwest Regional National Teenager Scholarship Pageant.

As part of her national title, Autry will represent the system for one year, and she cannot compete in other pageants until her reign is done.

“They’re mainly focused on a crown to serve, which means I do a lot of community service and appearances and public speaking. And then I also do a lot of fundraising for the company,” she explained.

As part of her service, Autry volunteers at Dance Works teaching a three-year-old class. She also visits the Central Nebraska Veterans Home and plans to volunteer at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.

In March, Lauber and Guthard will travel to Nashville to compete in the national pageant for ANTSO.

Since they started competing in pageants, each girl has become more confident and outgoing.

“I was the shy little girl hiding my high my mom because I didn’t want to meet someone new. And now, four years later, I’m outgoing. I take risks, and I’m as girly as I want to be,” Guthard said.

The trio hopes to continue competing in pageants and earn more crowns. They keep their crowns on display at home, and Autry calls the shelf where she keeps her awards “the sparkle corner.”

While the girls have gained more confidence in themselves, they have also earned something just as invaluable: friends.

“I struggle with being outgoing and talking to people. This is just something that helps it so much. If I didn’t do pageants, I would probably just have one friend,” Lauber said.

“If you do pageants, you’re gonna make a lot of friends that are supportive of you, and love you no matter what,” Autry added. “It’s a lot better knowing I have people that do pageants in town with me because it’s easy to practice with them, and we all build each other up. It’s really nice.”