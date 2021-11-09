Kearney mega sports complex: Money should open up after paying for Patriot Park earlier than expected

KEARNEY — Residents of Kearney soon will begin voting whether they want to build a 206,000-square-foot indoor sports complex.

Although voting won’t begin for another two weeks, efforts are under way to promote a “yes” vote on the issue.

“It has received an overwhelming positive response. Business owners, families involved in youth activities and youth sporting activities — everyone knows this is a good positive change for Kearney,” said Jon Garner, a youth soccer and basketball coach who is speaking about the indoor sports proposal every opportunity he gets.

He said the most frequently asked questions deal with funding for the sports complex.

About half the facility’s cost will be covered with a state sales tax turnback that will funnel $17 million in state money toward the $34 million complex.

“It’s basically $17 million gifted from the state of Nebraska,” Garner said. “When you can build something for 50 cents on the dollar, wouldn’t you do it?”

He said Kearney sports programs are out of space, so the new facility would help with that problem. He said it also would help slow the drain of money each time Kearney families travel out of town for sports events.