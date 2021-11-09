 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney mega sports complex: Money should open up after paying for Patriot Park earlier than expected
0 Comments
featured top story

Kearney mega sports complex: Money should open up after paying for Patriot Park earlier than expected

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sports complex

The 206,000-square-foot sports complex planned in Kearney would accommodate a full-size soccer field and space that can be converted for other sports. Supporters say Kearney has more sports participants than there is space today.

 City of Kearney, courtesy

KEARNEY — Residents of Kearney soon will begin voting whether they want to build a 206,000-square-foot indoor sports complex.

Although voting won’t begin for another two weeks, efforts are under way to promote a “yes” vote on the issue.

“It has received an overwhelming positive response. Business owners, families involved in youth activities and youth sporting activities — everyone knows this is a good positive change for Kearney,” said Jon Garner, a youth soccer and basketball coach who is speaking about the indoor sports proposal every opportunity he gets.

He said the most frequently asked questions deal with funding for the sports complex.

About half the facility’s cost will be covered with a state sales tax turnback that will funnel $17 million in state money toward the $34 million complex.

“It’s basically $17 million gifted from the state of Nebraska,” Garner said. “When you can build something for 50 cents on the dollar, wouldn’t you do it?”

He said Kearney sports programs are out of space, so the new facility would help with that problem. He said it also would help slow the drain of money each time Kearney families travel out of town for sports events.

“Last weekend 150 soccer families drove to Omaha for a tournament. They spent two nights on hotels and food, at least $700,” Garner said. “That means $105,000 left Kearney for that Omaha tournament.”

Garner said the complex might eliminate a few of those costly trips for sports tournaments, and it might also attract some tournaments to Kearney. “USA Volleyball said Kearney is a perfect location and perfect size for lots of people. They tell us they don’t like going to big cities that they don’t know.”

Voting will begin Nov. 23 and end Dec. 14. Voters will be asked if they approve issuing $34 million in bonds to pay for the sports complex and extend the 1% restaurant tax to cover interest and principal.

Collections from the restaurant tax are paying for the $8.8 million Patriot Park baseball and softball fields that opened in 2017.

Restaurant tax collections have been stronger than anticipated and Patriot Park will be paid for sooner than expected, probably sometime in 2022.

Because of the early payoff, restaurant tax revenues of about $1.1 million per year would be available — with voter approval — to help pay for the indoor complex.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While extending the restaurant tax will require voter approval, one major funding source already has been approved by the state. The Sports Arena Facility Financing Assistance Act Board in October approved Kearney’s application to use state sales tax turnback revenues from a special taxing district. The district would encompass the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center and other nearby businesses in south Kearney’s Younes hotel complex that are 600 feet from the sports complex.

Kearney sports complex

The mega indoor sports complex will be close to the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center that opens Dec. 15 as part of the Younes hotel complex in south Kearney. A special state sales tax turnback and voter-approved extension of Kearney’s 1% restaurant tax would be used to pay for the $34 million facility.

It’s anticipated the state sales tax turnback could generate about $17 million — or about half the cost of the indoor sports complex. If voters OK extending the restaurant tax, the sports complex will be built on 15 acres of land at Talmadge Street and 10th Avenue donated by businessman Paul Younes. His Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center is scheduled to open Dec. 15, the day after Dec. 14 when voting for the restaurant tax extension concludes.

In addition to the state sales tax turnback and restaurant tax extension, there are a number of other sources of money to build the sports complex.

The city has dedicated $2.6 million in coronavirus stimulus funds to install water and sewer to the complex along with a new paved Talmadge Street to access the sports complex from Yanney Avenue.

About $300,000 annually in lodging and occupation taxes will be available from the Kearney Visitors Bureau to help with operating expenses at the complex.

The complex will have a hard court/gym that accommodates eight basketball courts that can convert to 12 volleyball courts; turf multipurpose field (one full-size soccer field, that can convert to three smaller fields) three-lane running/walking track with extra sprint lane, four pickleball courts; offices, concessions, storage, restrooms, elevator and stairs, maintenance/mechanical, permanent seating for 3,100 spectators plus portable seating for 300 spectators, and other amenities. The public will be able to drop in for workouts, too.

Scott Hayden, director of the Kearney Park and Recreation Department, said there appears to be a lot of interest in the proposal.

“I’m hearing a lot of positivity, and good questions are being asked,” Hayden said.

Kearney is among several communities bidding to build mega indoor sports complexes. There also are a number of cities with horse tracks that are planning to build casinos.

Kearney is not bidding for a casino because community leaders want a more family friendly facility.

Sports enthusiasts promoting the Kearney project say there’s a shortage of gym space for the 3,000 youths and adults participating in local sports leagues. In addition to providing space for local sports, the facility would have room for drop-in workouts, and it could accommodate large regional sports events.

“It’s a benefit for everyone,” said Mike Munch, the director of coaching for the Kearney Soccer Club. “For soccer it gives us options for programming locally and regionally. Every sport out there is moving toward a year-round model, so this is a great opportunity.”

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

How to Vote

The city of Kearney’s restaurant tax election will be vote-by-mail. On Nov. 22, the Buffalo County Election Commissioner’s office will mail more than 18,300 ballots to every registered voter who lives in Kearney’s city limits.

Voters can mark their ballots and return them in person or by mail to the election commissioner at the Buffalo County Courthouse. Ballots also can be placed in the shiny silver ballot box in the horseshoe drive at the courthouse. The deadline to return ballots is 5 p.m. Dec. 14.

Kearney residents who do not receive a ballot have until Dec. 3 to register in person or update their address. Voters can register or update their address by mail, online or through the DMV by Nov. 29. It is advised that voters who return ballots place them in the mail at least one week prior to the Dec. 14 deadline.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Rittenhouse was 'pale' after shootings

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News