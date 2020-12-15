Kearney medical staff will receive vaccine this afternoon

KEARNEY — Medical staff members at Kearney Regional Medical Center and CHI Health Good Samaritan will be the first in the city to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccines will be given this afternoon, representatives at both hospitals said Monday. Both hospitals have the capacity to store the vaccine at the required temperatures between -112 and -76 degrees Fahrenheit.

KRMC will receive 195 doses of the vaccine. First to receive it will be Michael Bibler, medical director of the intensive care unit; Brent Crandall, medical director of the emergency room; Scott Smith, internal medicine physician and director of medical affairs; Michael Lawson, internal medicine; and Kristin Lawson, internal medicine.

No names were available from Good Samaritan.

The first shipment of the vaccine in Nebraska arrived in Omaha early Monday. Five frontline health care workers at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Bergan Mercy were the first to receive it. It was being delivered to CHI Health St. Francis this morning and will be transported to Kearney from there.