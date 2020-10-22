Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse on the road to recovery after hip replacement surgery

KEARNEY — Mayor Stan Clouse is recovering from hip replacement surgery to address a bone disease he inherited from his mother and that caused him to take multiple pain relievers daily.

He said on Wednesday — the day after his operation with Dr. John Wright at CHI Health Good Samaritan — that the surgery should relieve his pain and that it has lengthened his right leg so it’s equal length with his left leg. As a result, Clouse, 63, won’t need to wear elevator shoes on his right foot.

Tuesday’s surgery was his second hip replacement. The first surgery lengthened Clouse’s left leg 1 inch, so the built up shoes were necessary. He bought the shoes in Grand Island and later at The Hanger in Kearney.

“(I) no longer need a built up shoe as both hips have been replaced by Dr. Wright (left hip 14 years ago), and my legs are now the same length,” Clouse wrote on Facebook.

He said in an interview that the hip problems followed him through his childhood in Brady, and that his parents took him to Shriners clinics in North Platte. During one period, Clouse said he was treated at a Shriners facility in Lincoln.