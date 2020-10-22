Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse on the road to recovery after hip replacement surgery

KEARNEY — Mayor Stan Clouse is recovering from hip replacement surgery to address a bone disease he inherited from his mother and that caused him to take multiple pain relievers daily.
He said on Wednesday — the day after his operation with Dr. John Wright at CHI Health Good Samaritan — that the surgery should relieve his pain and that it has lengthened his right leg so it’s equal length with his left leg. As a result, Clouse, 63, won’t need to wear elevator shoes on his right foot.
Tuesday’s surgery was his second hip replacement. The first surgery lengthened Clouse’s left leg 1 inch, so the built up shoes were necessary. He bought the shoes in Grand Island and later at The Hanger in Kearney.
“(I) no longer need a built up shoe as both hips have been replaced by Dr. Wright (left hip 14 years ago), and my legs are now the same length,” Clouse wrote on Facebook.
He said in an interview that the hip problems followed him through his childhood in Brady, and that his parents took him to Shriners clinics in North Platte. During one period, Clouse said he was treated at a Shriners facility in Lincoln.
He was placed in traction so the soft bone in his hip socket could harden without the stress of bearing his weight. Except for basketball, Clouse said he wasn’t allowed to play contact sports in school. He said he tried other sports after high school and kept an active lifestyle, but he knew his hip problems would worsen as time passed.
“Doctors say you’ll know when it’s time for joint replacement,” he said. “It was all bone-on-bone. The pain was horrible. I knew it was time.”
Clouse said his daily pain medicines included muscle relaxers, Tylenol and CBD gummies.
“The CBD helped. It wasn’t the marijuana stuff, it was hemp,” he said.
He said if he was going to have a strenuous day he added layers of pain meds to the lineup.
Clouse said the extra medicines helped him do chores around the house also to play golf — his favorite pastime.
He said he played two different courses before Tuesday’s surgery. “Golfing hurt so bad this year, but everyone was giving me the business because my drives were straighter than they’ve ever been. I just wasn’t swinging hard.”
In his Facebook post Clouse thanked Wright and others at Good Samaritan. He also thanked his close friends, Tim and Kris Hughbanks, for their assistance, and said he’s grateful for “all those calling and sending messages and prayers — much appreciated.”
Clouse is one of four candidates on the Nov. 3 City Council ballot. Others are Bruce Lear, Jonathan Nikkila and Jaden Longfellow.
His recovery won’t prevent him from casting his ballot, Clouse said. “If I have to be in a wheelchair to vote I’ll go vote that way.”
