Kearney mayor lauds 2022 successes, names 2023 projects

KEARNEY – City of Kearney enjoyed many great successes and completed many needed projects in 2022.
Mayor Stan Clouse detailed some of those achievements to Kearney Hub Friday and shared some city plans for 2023 and what he feels are its next big challenges.
Parks and recreation
The opening of the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center in May was “huge,” said Clouse.
The Kearney Canal whitewater trails have been “a great asset for our community.”
Renovations to Harmon Park Sonotorium are underway.
“That’s going to really enhance the offerings we have at Harmon Park,” said Clouse.
Streets
In 2022, the city completed needed upgrades to its Second Avenue overpass, a rebuild of 11th Street and improvements to residential 31st Street.
“Those were three major projects that were pretty important,” said Clouse.
Improvements are being made to Talmadge Street for the upcoming Indoor Sports Complex and to foster further growth in Kearney at Interstate 80.
A pedestrian bridge at Eighth Street to Yanney Heritage Park was also completed in 2022.
“That’s was a project that had been talked about for a number of years and we were able to get that completed last year,” he said. “That’s a very nice addition.”
Water and sewer
Investments are being made to improve the city’s wastewater treatment plant, which Clouse called “a huge project.”
“That’s ongoing, but that’s going to set us up in the future for growth and make sure we can handle our water and sewer,” he said.
Upcoming
Kearney’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has $15 million in funding coming via Nebraska Legislature, said Clouse.
A rural health education building is being pursued through a partnership between University of Nebraska Medical Center and University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“That’s going to be a game-changer for our community, and also the region, as we improve training and education for rural health initiatives,” said Clouse.
All of these efforts and more are reflective of how the City Council and city administration operate, Clouse told Kearney Hub.
“We’re always looking at, where are we going forward? What’s our vision?” he said. “Many times people have heard me say, if you’re going to live in Kearney, you have to have vision, because we’re not sitting still. We’re always moving. We always have new ideas.”
It is “incredible the things we get accomplished,” said Clouse.
“Even though I don’t think about it every day, it’s things we are constantly doing that keeps us active, keeps us on our toes, and makes us our community a great community,” he said.
Upcoming projects
Development of the Indoor Sports Complex continues, with changes being made as the project faces rising costs.
“We promised our citizens through the ballot we would build this facility,” said Clouse, “so now we need to make sure we can build it, meet our schedules and still meet it within our budget and with the modifications we made to the building designs.”
Left turn signals at 56th Street and N Avenue is one of the city streets project being pursued in 2023.
“That’s one our citizens have talked about and we’ve been looking at for the last couple of years, and we need to take care of that this year,” said Clouse. “It’s needed, and it’s a public safety situation.”
Looking at 2023
A concern always for the city is decisions made by the Legislature that may have long-term effects on the community and its growth, said Clouse.
“Kearney and our situation is a little different than a lot of communities our size. It’s not a ‘one size fits all’ with legislation,” he said. “We’re always watching and trying to communicate to our senators.”
Interest rates and the rate of inflation are concerns, as those affect revenue streams and the city’s ability to meet the community’s needs, said Clouse.
Growth has to be sustainable, as well.
“It has to be something that fits our community and something our community wants,” said Clouse. “That’s a challenge, because growth carries a pretty good price tag, whether it’s infrastructure or the impact on taxes. Growth can have a negative impact if you don’t manage it properly.”
FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Mike Konz shares his memorable stories from 2022
My selections for this year’s Fave 5 are a reflection of what I enjoy most about journalism in Kearney, and that’s the variety of assignments I am able to pursue.
During 2022 I was able to report several times on one of my favorite topics – cars – and the Fave 5 pick is an example of why I am interested in reporting on cars. I also enjoy reporting about people, and I feel I was extremely fortunate to interview heart transplant patient Roger Petersen and his family. They were open and honest about the experience, and they said it was humbling to think that the donor had lost their life in order for the organ transplant to occur.
While reporting on the consolidation of power and irrigation districts, it was challenging to distill into simple terms what was happening so that readers could understand the significance of the transaction.
In reporting improvements at Ravenna Lake, my goal was to expose a shiny jewel for camping enthusiasts, and in reporting the book ban debate, I wanted readers to know about one facet of a controversial topic.
Here are the five stories I enjoyed the most in 2022.
