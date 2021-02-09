 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney mask ordinance stands until February 23
breaking top story

Kearney mask ordinance stands until February 23

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Mask mandate hearing

Kearney City Council members voted 5-0 to keep the city’s mask mandate until Feb. 23, the original date the mandate was to end. The vote followed a public hearing that began at 4:30 p.m. where members of the community gave their statements favoring or opposing the continuation of the mandate.

 Ana Salazar, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The Kearney City Council voted 5-0 today to retain Kearney’s mask mandate.

The vote followed one hour in which five people spoke in favor of retaining the mandate. Some said Kearney should mandate masks for several more months until enough people are vaccinated and herd immunity from COVID-19 has been achieved.

Five people spoke against the mandate, saying mask wearing could be dangerous for some or that mandating masks infringes on personal freedom.

In the end, it was hundreds of messages sent to council members that carried the day. Councilman Randy Buschkoetter had asked that an ordinance be prepared so the council could rescind the mask mandate it approved on Nov. 17.

Buschkoetter said at the beginning of Tuesday’s public comments that the many people who support Kearney’s mandate caused him to rethink his position.

“Right now my inclination is not to take action today,” Buschkoetter told the 20 people in the council chambers before the public comments began.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At the end of the 60 minutes of comments, Buschkoetter then moved that the council retain the mask ordinance, and the council voted 5-0 to do so.

Mayor Stan Clouse said that the vote gives Kearney’s mandate a two-week reprieve. When it was approved on Nov. 17, the council included a Feb. 23 sunset date. Barring special action, the ordinance will cease on that date.

Clouse said the council members will remain vigilant. If hospitalizations and COVID cases again skyrocket, they will reconsider mandating masks.

The mandate was passed on Nov. 17 in response to pleas from local medical professionals. In November they were exhausted from what appeared to be a losing battle against COVID-19. Cases had filled most of the rooms in Kearney hospitals, but since the mask mandate, COVID cases have declined to about 20 percent of their peak.

The Kearney council’s action follows a move by the Holdrege City Council to remove the mask mandate in that community. Elected leaders in Grand Island are considering extending the mandate in that city.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News