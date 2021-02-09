Kearney mask ordinance stands until February 23

KEARNEY — The Kearney City Council voted 5-0 today to retain Kearney’s mask mandate.

The vote followed one hour in which five people spoke in favor of retaining the mandate. Some said Kearney should mandate masks for several more months until enough people are vaccinated and herd immunity from COVID-19 has been achieved.

Five people spoke against the mandate, saying mask wearing could be dangerous for some or that mandating masks infringes on personal freedom.

In the end, it was hundreds of messages sent to council members that carried the day. Councilman Randy Buschkoetter had asked that an ordinance be prepared so the council could rescind the mask mandate it approved on Nov. 17.

Buschkoetter said at the beginning of Tuesday’s public comments that the many people who support Kearney’s mandate caused him to rethink his position.

“Right now my inclination is not to take action today,” Buschkoetter told the 20 people in the council chambers before the public comments began.

At the end of the 60 minutes of comments, Buschkoetter then moved that the council retain the mask ordinance, and the council voted 5-0 to do so.