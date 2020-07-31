KEARNEY — A Kearney man faces additional prison time after being convicted of selling ecstasy and marijuana in Kearney.
Jake George, 23, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony distribution of both drugs. He originally was charged with distribution of the drugs within 1,000 feet of Zion Lutheran School at 2421 Ave. C, and distribution of concentrated cannabis.
In exchange for his pleas the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office dismissed the cannabis charge and reduced the other two charges in classification.
All charges remain felonies.
Judge Ryan Carson ordered the state probation department to do a presentence investigation report. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment history and a substance abuse evaluation — will help Carson issue an appropriate sentence.
Sentencing will be in September.
George currently is serving an eight- to 10-year prison sentence for a March 2019 robbery of an elderly Harlan County couple. Court records indicate George was free on bond in the Harlan County case when the drug offense occurred.
Records detailing the drug case are sealed.
