Kearney man wanted as person of interest in early morning shooting near Elm Creek

ELM CREEK — Police are looking for a Kearney man in connection with an early morning shooting of two women near Elm Creek.
At 2:40 a.m. today emergency crews were called to the 5200 block of Turkey Creek Road for two gunshot wounds. Turkey Creek Road is one mile west of U.S. Highway 183, west of Elm Creek.
Law enforcement are looking for Jeffrey D. Smith, 33, as a person of interest in the case, according to a news release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Sunday night Smith had been issued a citation for misdemeanor intimidation by phone and disturbing the peace. The victims in this case were an ex-girlfriend, Amber Schade, age 35, and her mother Lena Rouse, age 63, both of rural Elm Creek, the news release said.
The shooting occurred at Lena Rouse’s rural house west of Elm Creek. Both women were transported from the scene by ambulance to a Kearney hospital where they were treated for their injuries and transported to another medical facility.
It's unclear where the women were transported to or their medical conditions.
Preliminary investigation indicated Smith forced his way into Rouse’s house and allegedly shot both women, the news release said. Several children were present at the time of the shooting, however none were physically injured.
After the shooting Smith departed in an unknown vehicle to an unknown location. He is described as being 5-feet 11-inches tall, 181 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Smith is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Deputies were assisted by members of the Kearney Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, University of Nebraska at Kearney Public Safety, Elm Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue, and paramedics from CHI Health Good Samaritan.