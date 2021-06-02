Kearney man to trial for March vehicle-pedestrian crash that killed woman

KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been formally charged with the unintentional March death of a Kearney woman as she walked in northeast Kearney.

John Paul, 43, of Kearney was charged Tuesday in Buffalo County Court with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the March 27 death of Veronica L. Powell, 59, as she walked with her daughter Eleanor K. Powell, 19, also of Kearney, east in the 900 block of East 44th Street.

Paul was cited for the alleged offense in April, and today entered a plea of not guilty.

The case will be set for a jury trial, although no date has been set.

The Powells were walking around 10:41 a.m. when they were struck by a 2015 GMC Sierra K2500 pickup driven by Paul, said a Kearney Police Department news release at the time of the incident.

Veronica Powell was pronounced dead at the scene, while Eleanor Powell was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan, where she was treated and released.

No other details of the crash have been released.

