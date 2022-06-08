Kearney man to trial for allegations of threatening ex-probation officer

KEARNEY — A July trial date has been set for a Kearney man accused of making threats against his former probation officer.

Shawn W. Smith, 35, is charged in Buffalo County District Court with terroristic threats and flight to avoid arrest in the incident, both felonies, and driving under the influence-first offense and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors. He has denied the allegations.

A 12-person jury will hear Smith’s case on July 12. Dawson County District Court Judge James Doyle is scheduled to preside. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for later this month.

Smith is accused of going to the Kearney house of Mara Stamp on Dec. 18 where he found her in bed with another man, and he became upset. At the time Smith said he and Stamp had been in a relationship for about six months and they tried to keep it a secret because Stamp was a Nebraska State Probation officer who had previously supervised Smith as her client.

Court records show Stamp was Smith’s probation officer in August 2016.

Smith and Stamp got into an argument where he allegedly threatened and assaulted her, and drove under the influence of alcohol.

Stamp, 31, of Kearney is charged in district court with tampering with physical evidence in the case, a felony, and false reporting, a misdemeanor. She has denied the allegations, and her case is pending in district court.

Stamp resigned her position when state officials started their inquiry. She was arrested after the investigation and remains free on bond.