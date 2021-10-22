Kearney man to prison for sex with a child younger than 16

KEARNEY — Landon S. Johnson won’t be eligible for parole until 2038 after being sent to prison for felony first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Johnson, 42, of Kearney was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to 20 to 40 years in prison for the incident that happened between Dec. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2018. Court records indicate 15 of those years are the mandatory minimum for the offense.
Support Local Journalism
The incident involved sexual penetration of a child at least 12 years old, but younger than 16 years old.
Court records detailing the case are sealed.
Judge John Marsh gave Johnson 410 days credit for time already served in jail. Johnson must register with the Nebraska State Patrol as a convicted sex offender.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.