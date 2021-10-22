 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney man to prison for sex with a child younger than 16
0 Comments
top story

Kearney man to prison for sex with a child younger than 16

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Landon S. Johnson won’t be eligible for parole until 2038 after being sent to prison for felony first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Johnson, 42, of Kearney was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to 20 to 40 years in prison for the incident that happened between Dec. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2018. Court records indicate 15 of those years are the mandatory minimum for the offense.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The incident involved sexual penetration of a child at least 12 years old, but younger than 16 years old.

Court records detailing the case are sealed.

Judge John Marsh gave Johnson 410 days credit for time already served in jail. Johnson must register with the Nebraska State Patrol as a convicted sex offender.

Landon Johnson

Landon Johnson
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New rocks suggest the moon once had a wild volcanic landscape

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News