Kearney man to federal prison for 60 years for dealing meth, weapons possession

LINCOLN - A Kearney man was been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for methamphetamine and weapons charges during a drug deal.

Marcus Navejar, 39, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

Senior United States District Court Judge Richard G. Kopf sentenced Navejar to 35 years imprisonment, including a consecutive 25 year term of imprisonment as the firearm conviction was his second for possession a firearm while distributing drugs.

There is no parole in the federal system.

On June 5, 2019, the Omaha Police Department was conducting an investigation where a cooperating witness was collecting money owed from drug debts at an Omaha hotel. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office said Navejar delivered $8,280 he owed for a drug debt to the cooperator on that date.