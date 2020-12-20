Kearney man to federal prison for 35 years for dealing meth, weapons possession

UPDATE: Due to incorrect information, a previous story said Marcus Navejar was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison.

LINCOLN - A Kearney man has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for methamphetamine and weapons charges during a drug deal.

Marcus Navejar, 39, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

Senior United States District Court Judge Richard G. Kopf sentenced Navejar to 10 years imprisonment, including a consecutive 25 year term of imprisonment as the firearm conviction was his second for possession a firearm while distributing drugs.

After he is released from prison, Navejar must serve five years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

On June 5, 2019, the Omaha Police Department was conducting an investigation where a cooperating witness was collecting money owed from drug debts at an Omaha hotel. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office said Navejar delivered $8,280 he owed for a drug debt to the cooperator on that date.