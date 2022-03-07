 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney man still hospitalized after February assault; one jailed

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is accused of kicking a man in the head causing him to be hospitalized.

Kamaunte McFarland, 22, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony first-degree assault of the man in the early morning hours of Feb. 22 in the 500 block of Fourth Street.

Around 12:20 a.m. Kearney Police Department officers and paramedics from CHI Health Good Samaritan were called to the Big Apple Fun Center where records say police saw a man lying on the floor. The man had obvious injuries, records say, and was bleeding from his ears, but breathing.

A witness told police the victim had tried to break up a fight between two women when he was “rendered unconscious,” records say.

McFarland then alleged kicked the man in the head. The man was transported to the hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition. When he became conscious, records say he had ringing in his ears and could communicate only by writing.

The man was treated for his injuries and later released. McFarland was interviewed by police and arrested.

Today, McFarland remained at the Buffalo County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Breaking News