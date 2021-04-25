Kearney man stays mostly homebound even after COVID-19 vaccine

He missed going to the Peterson Senior Activity Center to play cards, which he did several times a week, but he’s back to that now since the Peterson center reopened a few of its activities earlier this year and put plastic glass screens on tables to separate people who are playing cards or visiting.

His wife Judy knit tiny stocking hats for newborns at CHI Health Good Samaritan, something she’s done for several years. She met friends for coffee occasionally at Family Fresh Market.

Neither Bob nor Judy got COVID. Both recently were vaccinated.

After watching church online for more than a year, they’ve returned to Sunday services at eFree, but they sit “far in the back, closest to a door, in the back row. I’m short of breath,” he said.

At Easter, they also got together with family — four grown children, four granddaughters and three great-grandchildren.

Bob wonders if he had COVID in late 2019 when he lost his senses of taste and smell, but that was before the COVID pandemic, so he’ll never be sure. A granddaughter had a mild case of COVID.