Kearney man stays mostly homebound even after COVID-19 vaccine

KEARNEY — Bob Baltzell fits the classic definition of “high risk” when it comes to COVID. He’s 84 and has a few chronic health issues.
So he was especially nervous in March 2020 when COVID-19 arrived. He had been housebound for two months and was due to have a medical procedure in Omaha on March 31, 2020, but he worried that it might be canceled due to COVID.
Since fall 2019, he had been hospitalized three times for a mysterious urinary tract infection. His leg had filled up with 25 pounds of fluid, and he had spent three weeks in a nursing home to get physical therapy in order to recover.
“That drove me nuts,” he said a year ago. “I would do almost anything to keep from going back there.”
Baltzell, a retired insurance adjuster, was lucky. His procedure went ahead as planned.
In Omaha, doctors replaced stents in his liver bile ducts and did tests. He spent one night in the hospital and was content to return home and stay there as COVID shut down the world.
Baltzell has been home since, but he’s not complaining. He and his wife Judy are avid readers. He watches St. Louis Cardinals baseball games on the internet. He does jigsaw puzzles.
“Sometimes we’d take a drive on a nice day just to get out of the house,” he said.
He missed going to the Peterson Senior Activity Center to play cards, which he did several times a week, but he’s back to that now since the Peterson center reopened a few of its activities earlier this year and put plastic glass screens on tables to separate people who are playing cards or visiting.
His wife Judy knit tiny stocking hats for newborns at CHI Health Good Samaritan, something she’s done for several years. She met friends for coffee occasionally at Family Fresh Market.
Neither Bob nor Judy got COVID. Both recently were vaccinated.
After watching church online for more than a year, they’ve returned to Sunday services at eFree, but they sit “far in the back, closest to a door, in the back row. I’m short of breath,” he said.
At Easter, they also got together with family — four grown children, four granddaughters and three great-grandchildren.
Bob wonders if he had COVID in late 2019 when he lost his senses of taste and smell, but that was before the COVID pandemic, so he’ll never be sure. A granddaughter had a mild case of COVID.
“I think COVID is harder on young people and people who work,” Judy said. “Bob was just home. He takes a nap, plays on the computer. He did a bit of yard work, but not too much. The only thing he really did was go play cards.”