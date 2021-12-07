Kearney man serving a prison sentence for a shooting in Kearney has died in prison

TECUMSEH — A Kearney man serving a prison sentence for a 2018 shooting in Kearney has died in prison.

Michael Becker, 25, of Kearney died Tuesday morning at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution where he had been since January 2019, serving a 15- to 20-year sentence for robbery and second-degree assault, both felonies.

According to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Corrections, a grand jury will convene to conduct an investigation into Becker’s death, which is standard when someone dies in the custody of law enforcement. No details as to how Becker died have been released.

On Aug. 13, 2018, Buffalo County District Court records say two masked men entered a house at 1925 Ave. F. One suspect was described as carrying a pistol in one hand and a “ka-bar” fixed blade knife in the other, while the second suspect carried a shotgun-style weapon.

One man tried to get the pistol away from one suspect, a fight ensued and the pistol went off with the bullet hitting Joshua Rose, 25, of Kearney in the head.

The suspects later were identified as Michael Becker and Hunter Frecks, both of Minden at the time.