Kearney man sentenced to three and a half years in prison for false imprisonment

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The woman had entered the restroom stall and heard the door open and someone enter the restroom with her. When she opened the door a man entered the stall with her and pushed her back into the stall.

The woman tried to get by the man and he grabbed her around the neck and started squeezing her throat. The man didn’t speak to her, and she never had seen him before.

The woman struggled with the man, broke free and exited the restroom stall. The man grabbed her from behind and tried to choke her again. The woman continued to struggle and was able to get to the entry door of the restroom where she exited and fell to the ground.

The man stood above her in the doorway then ran away north. The woman gave KPD a description of the man who was wearing a surgical mask. The man was found a short time later hiding in a field north of Hy-Vee.

KPD interviewed the man, identified as Contreras, who said he accidentally went into the wrong restroom and was trying to keep the woman from leaving.

The vehicle belonging to Contreras in the May 4 incident was also in video surveillance near the recycling bins by Planet Fitness two days earlier. KPD showed the victim in the first incident a photo lineup that included Contreras, and she identified him as her attacker.

A forensic download of Contreras’s cellphone also placed him in the area of Planet Fitness at the time of the first attack.