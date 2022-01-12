Kearney man sentenced to prison for robbing teen at gunpoint

KEARNEY — A Kearney man was sentenced for robbing a 14-year-old at gunpoint.

According to court documents, Chase Rayburn, 18, of Kearney was sentenced to prison last week in Buffalo County District Court. In November, Rayburn pleaded no contest to robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and unlawful possession of a firearm on school property.

The charges stemmed from an incident in March when a 14-year-old was held at gunpoint in a car when he allegedly attempted to purchase vape supplies from Rayburn.

Rayburn was identified as the driver of the vehicle.

Judge John Marsh sentenced Rayburn to no less than one year but no more than five years for robbery and no less than four years but no more than 15 years for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Rayburn will serve these sentences consecutively.

He also was sentenced no less than one year but nor more than two years for unlawful possession of a firearm on school property to be served concurrently with the robbery sentence.

Rayburn was given 283 days credit for time already served.