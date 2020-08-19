KEARNEY — Breaking into a Kearney convenience store, taking cigarettes and lottery tickets has a man facing prison time.
Nathan Pohl, 35, of Kearney pleaded no contest last week in Buffalo County District Court to felony burglary at Kearney Liquors Ampride, 1107 Second Ave. In exchange for his plea Buffalo County Attorney Shawn Eatherton agreed not to argue that Pohl was a habitual criminal.
A no contest is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea. Judge Ryan Carson accepted his plea and ordered the state probation department to do a presentence investigation.
Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment record and a substance abuse evaluation — will help Carson issue an appropriate sentence.
Sentencing will be held in October.
Around 6:40 a.m. Jan. 18, Kearney Police Department officers received a report of a burglary at Kearney Liquors Ampride. The suspect had entered the building through an air duct on the roof of the building, leaving with an unknown amount of cigarettes and lottery tickets.
Security video was seized, along with video from neighboring businesses. A black hat with white “DC” lettering and handwritten letters also was left at the scene.
Two of the stolen lottery tickets later were redeemed at another Kearney convenience store.
Based on the hat, clothing, a hammer that was left at the scene and police interviews, the investigation revealed Pohl was the suspect. Police served a search warrant at his house and located 17 lottery tickets that had been reported stolen from Kearney Liquors Ampride, along with shoes believed to have been worn by Pohl during the burglary.
Pohl faces up to 20 years in prison. He is being held at the Hall County Jail on an unrelated matter.
