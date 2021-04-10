Kearney man pleads guilty to meth distribution in 2019

OMAHA — A Kearney man has been found guilty of distributing methamphetamine in Kearney.

Gordon Marcellus, 56, pleaded guilty in U.S. Federal District Court in Lincoln to one count of distribution of meth over 50 grams on May 17, 2019, in Kearney. On that day law enforcement served search warrants at three Kearney residences in the 1800 block of Avenue B where they found narcotics at each location.

The case was part of a joint investigation involving members of the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force. In addition to Marcellus, three others were arrested in connection to the case.

Jennifer Burbach, 36, J.C. Hunt, 43, and Geoffrey Mazankowski, 46, all of Kearney, were arrested for felony possession of meth.

Charges against Mazankowski were dismissed in August 2019, without prejudice, which means they could be refiled.

Burbach was convicted of attempted possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, both infractions. She was placed on two years’ probation.

Hunt was convicted of felony possession of meth, and was placed on two years’ probation.