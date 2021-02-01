 Skip to main content
Kearney man placed on four years probation for felony first-degree arson
Kearney man placed on four years probation for felony first-degree arson

KEARNEY — A judge has forbid a Kearney man from possessing any fire-starting materials without permission after setting fire to the steps of his apartment house in June 2019.

Robert Thormodsgard, 59, was placed on four years probation last week in Buffalo County District Court for felony first-degree arson in the incident. Under the standard conditions of his probation Judge John Marsh ordered Thormodsgard to complete treatment programs in continued mental health care and medication, medication management, community alliance-mental health and a continued aftercare program.

Robert S. Thormodsgard

Earlier, he had pleaded no contest to the charge.

Around 4:22 a.m. June 16, 2019, Kearney Police Department officers were called to the apartment house for a report of the smell of smoke coming from apartment No. 3, which belonged to Thormodsgard. There had been several fires in the entryway during the past year, Thormodsgard said, and the entry door at the top of the stairs couldn’t be secured.

He believed people were starting the fires, according to records.

KPD and a Nebraska Fire Marshal investigated the incident and found numerous spots on the wooden stairs where it appeared a lighter had been held to the steps. A set of wooden closet doors in the entryway of the apartment house also appeared to have burn marks, according to the report.

On Jan. 10, 2020, Thormodsgard was interviewed by KPD. Records show that Thormodsgard was concerned about his safety and allegedly believed starting fires would make his landlord put a secure door at the top of the stairs.

He later was arrested on a Buffalo County warrant.

