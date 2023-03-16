A missing Kearney man was last seen in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Patrick Weber, 56, was reported missing on March 4.

The Council Bluffs Police Department said Weber traveled to Council Bluffs on Feb. 27 and had checked into a hotel near Interstate 80.

After Weber failed to return to Kearney, family members came to the Council Bluffs to file a police report, as they had not been able to make contact with him.

Weber's vehicle — a blue 1996 Buick LeSabre with Nebraska plate 9E7999 — was last seen parked and unoccupied on March 6 in the 8200 block of South 48th Street in Bellevue, Nebraska.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of the possible whereabouts of Weber or his vehicle to contact Council Bluffs police at 712-328-4728.