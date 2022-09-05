Kearney man missing, considered endangered

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a Kearney man.

Brian Strong, 51,was last seen in the area of Coal Chute Road and Imperial Avenue, east of Kearney, and is considered to be endangered. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, cowboys boots and was carrying a larger boom box-style radio.

Strong is described as being 6-fet 2-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He is missing his front teeth and walks with a slight shuffle.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office at 308-236-8555, the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104 or 911.