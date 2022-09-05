 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking

Kearney man missing, considered endangered

  • 0

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a Kearney man.

Brian Strong, 51,was last seen in the area of Coal Chute Road and Imperial Avenue, east of Kearney, and is considered to be endangered. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, cowboys boots and was carrying a larger boom box-style radio.

Strong is described as being 6-fet 2-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He is missing his front teeth and walks with a slight shuffle. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office at 308-236-8555, the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104 or 911. 

Brian Strong

Brian Strong
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change may make air turbulence worse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News