KEARNEY – At age 93, Merland Clark says his life has been “a great ride.”

At age 87, he jumped out of an airplane from 10,000 feet.

At age 86, he went zip-lining.

At age 79, he water-skied.

At age 71, he floated in a hot air balloon.

In his late 30s, he spent nine days in the hospital after inhaling poisonous fumes in a high-posture grain bin. He’s walked away from two car wrecks. He’s had six wrist surgeries.

Now he’s immersed in a new adventure. He's writing vignettes of his life. In the past five years, he has Xeroxed five small volumes ranging from 16-20 pages. A sixth is in progress.

The stories aren’t in any order. They are just a random collection of events gleaned from his 93 years.

“Some stories are funny. Some aren’t so funny. All are a part of my past,” he writes on the first page. “Read and enjoy.”

“My story is about what one old man does for relaxation and a hobby. It’s a means of saving some memories for my friends and family,” he said.

How to get a copy Those interested in getting free copies of Merland Clark's books can email him at merlandc@gmail.com. His books are also on the shelves of the library at the Peterson Senior Activity Center at 2020 W. 11th St. in Kearney.

A sleepless night

His memoir efforts began on a sleepless night five years ago when he laid awake thinking about his childhood because someone had asked him about it.

The next morning, he posted a few anecdotes on his Facebook page. Reaction was favorable, so he typed up those stories, printed them and made a booklet measuring 8 1/2 by 5 1/2 inches.

Entitled “Memories & Musings,” its stories talked about ornery milk cows, accidents with tractors and horses, skiing, a high school party and more.

“Then I remembered some more memories, so I typed those out, and I printed another little book,” he said. ”I just kept going.”

Since that first book, he has produced “Memories, Musings, Miscellaneous and Ramblings” in 2019; “Plantation House” in 2020; “More Stuff” in 2021; and “Phynawlee, Phynulee (Finale, Finally)” also in 2021.

So far, he has printed roughly 24,000 pages on his home printer. He has used 6,000 pieces of paper because he can make four booklet pages on a single sheet.

He gives a copy to anyone who requests one. He keeps a list of names of every person who has received at least one booklet. So far, 240 names are on that list.

The booklets have gone to seven states, too, courtesy of his daughter Lynette Tucker, a hair stylist in Salt Lake City, who gave some to her customers, who, in turn, passed them on.

Clark isn't finished. He keeps remembering, so he keeps writing. He’s now 20 pages into his sixth volume, which is currently untitled.

“Everything is the truth,” he said. “Sometimes I ramble, and sometimes there’s an occasional observation or witticism mixed in, but it’s all true.”

Plantation House

Clark grew up on a farm near Elgin, 135 miles northeast of Kearney, the son and grandson of farmers. He began farming when he was 19 and farmed for 40 years. He and his wife Margy had three children.

In 1979, he and Barbara, both divorced, were married. In 1989, on a whim, they sold the Clark farm, bought a historic home in Elgin and renovated it into the Plantation House. It was the town’s first bed-and-breakfast.

One of Clark’s booklets focuses exclusively on the Plantation House. The couple hosted 6,300 overnight guests there, had 33 weddings on site and gave tours of the property to 20,000 people.

The home had been a nightclub and a nursing home as well as a private home. It had five fireplaces and two spiral staircases and had been enlarged twice. The Clarks added several bathrooms and turned a billiard room into a second dining room.

They hosted FBI agents for two nights (“We felt extremely safe while they were there”) and a Scottish gentleman who performed in full Scottish garb for a group in Albion (“Nobody asked him if the legend about what is worn under a kilt is true. Luckily the wind was not blowing”).

Another couple rearranged bedroom furniture because “the feng shui did not feel right.”

Through the years, the Clarks had offers for the Plantation House, “but we never felt like the time was right to sell it,” he said.

But late in 1998, after showing it to a local woman, Clark casually asked Barbara, “Are you getting burned out?”

“Yes,” she replied.

They quickly decided to sell it. The sale was finalized on Dec. 31, 1998.

Moving to Kearney

The Clarks moved from Elgin to Kearney because its I-80 location was convenient for trips to visit relatives between Lincoln and Salt Lake City.

New in town, they watched heavy cranes place The Archway over I-80 as it was being built. “We said, ‘We want to get familiar with Kearney, so let’s go apply for a job.’ They hired us on the spot,” Clark said.

Clark worked as a costumed cashier. Barbara was put in charge of the costumed staff members who responded in character to guests’ questions.

Later, Clark worked part time rebuilding lamps for an electrical service. He also put bulb holders in the enormous chandeliers inside the Merryman Performing Arts Center.

He and Barbara have been married 44 years. “I told her it doesn’t seem like a day over 43 years,” he quipped.

Clark has three children, including sons Dan of Kearney and Gary of Amherst. Barbara has two. Together, they have four grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Clark has no plans to sell his books. He’s happy to give them away. He has placed 20 in the library at the Peterson Senior Activity Center. He also carries some in the car.

He just enjoys writing down his life’s stories. Every time he prints a book, “more memories keep coming,” so he keeps writing. “I’ve had people say, ‘Your stories remind me of my stories,' and I say, ‘Write them down,’” he said.

“I don’t drink, gamble, smoke, bowl or play golf, and I didn’t pay for a high-priced smartphone,” he said. Instead, happily, he writes.