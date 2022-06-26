Kearney man in prison for sexual assault after jury finds him guilty

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is serving a prison sentence for sexually assaulting a woman in Kearney.

Nash J. Meyer, 23, is serving one to four years at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln for felony first-degree sexual assault, which involves sexual penetration, of the woman on July 30, 2020. He was sentenced June 7 in Buffalo County District Court.

Meyer faced one to 50 years in prison. Judge John Marsh gave him six days credit for time already served.

Details of the case are sealed. There is no statute of limitations on sexual assault in Nebraska.

In February, a jury found Meyer guilty of the charge. In March, he filed a motion for a new trial, which Marsh later denied.

Meyer will be eligible for parole in November and could possibly be discharged in May 2024. He must register with the Nebraska State Patrol as a convicted sex offender.