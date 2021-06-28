Kearney man in federal prison for selling methamphetamine in Kearney

OMAHA — A Kearney man has been sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Kearney.

Gordon Marcellus, 56, was sentenced Friday in U.S. Federal District Court in Omaha on one count of meth distribution of more than 50 grams in Kearney on May 17, 2019. On that day law enforcement served search warrants at three Kearney residences in the 1800 block of Avenue B where they found narcotics at each location.

The case was part of a joint investigation involving members of the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force. In addition to Marcellus, three others were arrested in the case.

Court records say Marcellus will be allowed to participate in a residential treatment program.

Jennifer Burbach, 36, J.C. Hunt, 43, and Geoffrey Mazankowski, 46, all of Kearney, were arrested for felony possession of meth.

Charges against Mazankowski were dismissed in August 2019, without prejudice, which means they could be refiled.

Burbach was convicted of attempted possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, both infractions. She was placed on two years’ probation.