KEARNEY COUNTY — A Kearney man was the victim of a hit-and-run accident Tuesday in Kearney County.
The Kearney County Sheriff’s Office was called at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to a fatal vehicle/pedestrian accident near mile marker 46 on Highway 44 in Kearney County, according to a press release from the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office..
Christopher S. Hines, 43, of Kearney was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was ordered by the Kearney County Attorney’s Office.
The accident is being investigated as a hit-and-run by the Nebraska State Patrol, Kearney County Sheriff’s Office and the Kearney County Attorney. The investigation is ongoing.
Assistance was provided by the Kearney Police Department, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska Department of Roads, the Axtell Fire Department and the Kearney County Road Department.