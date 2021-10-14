 Skip to main content
Kearney man identified as victim in Wednesday train-pedestrian in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND - Daniel Anderson, a 28-year-old Kearney man, was the victim of Wednesday’s fatal train accident in Grand Island.

Anderson was a pedestrian who died of injuries he received while crossing the train tracks late Wednesday morning at the intersection of Broadwell Avenue and South Front Street. He was traveling from the south end of the crossing to the north.

Anderson went underneath one of the two trains at the crossing, said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.

The train on the south side was stopped when Anderson climbed underneath, he said. It’s not completely clear if that train “shifted and knocked him over, and then caused his death” or if the second train played a role, Duering said.

But police know “one of those two trains ultimately caused injury, resulting in death,” Duering said.

