Kearney man has double charges for alleged assault of two victims

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is accused of sexually assaulting two minors on the same day.

Hunter Pokorney, 19, was charged Thursday in Buffalo County Court with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of two separate victims between the ages of 12 and 16, and enticement by electronic device, all felonies. The alleged sexual assaults happened on May 24, while the enticement is alleged to have happened between May 23 and June 1.

Hunter Pokorney

The sexual assault charges allege penetration. Court records detailing the case are sealed.

Pokoney was arrested Thursday on a Buffalo County warrant. Friday evening he remained at the Buffalo County Jail, and must pay 10% of a $250,000 bond to be freed.

His next hearing date will be in July.

