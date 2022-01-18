Kearney man gets jail, probation for March vehicle-pedestrian death

KEARNEY — John Paul will spend four days in jail around the one-year anniversary of Veronica Powell’s death.
He also will spend four days around her wedding anniversary and her birthday in jail as well.
Paul, 44, was sentenced Wednesday in Buffalo County Court to a total of 90 days in jail and placed on two years probation for causing Powell’s March 27 death. Phelps County Judge Tim Hoeft sentenced Paul for one count of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.
The four days in jail will give Paul time to reflect on the decision he made to drive distracted, Hoeft said. In all, Paul will serve 22 days in jail on dates coinciding with Powell’s life. Combined with good time behavior, Hoeft could suspend the remaining jail time when he reviews Paul’s case in January 2024.
Paul also was ordered to complete 20 hours of community service, and at the recommendation of Powell’s widow, Paul, Hoeft suggested John Paul consider using that time to speak to young drivers about the consequences of distractive driving.
“When it comes from someone whose lived it, it’s more of an impact,” Paul Hoeft said.
Under the standard conditions of his probation John Paul must complete a class in victim impact and defensive driving, and write a letter of apology to Powell’s family.
John Paul was convicted in January.
Powell died around 10:41 a.m. March 27 after John Paul lost control of the 2015 GMC Sierra K2500 pickup he was driving in the 900 block of East 44th Street near Kearney Cemetery. John Paul’s truck struck Powell as she walked with her daughter Eleanor Powell, then 19, also of Kearney.
According to Hoeft, the investigation didn’t show any indication that John Paul was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.
Before sentencing, Deputy Buffalo County Attorney Kari Fisk argued for the maximum one-year jail sentence for John Paul, although she said it wasn’t nearly enough. According to Fisk, John Paul told Keanrey Police he was driving by the cemetery when he looked down to grab something off the floor when he hit the women.
Paul thought he hit a dumpster, Fisk said, and didn’t stop.
An accident reconstructionist determined John Paul went up on the sidewalk where the women were walking and hit them. Fisk said the impact of the crash was so great there was blood on John Paul’s pickup, and his side mirror breakaway mirror was pushed inward.
Residents living in the area also heard the crash, Fisk said.
A witness also told KPD after John Paul left the crash scene that twice he looked back toward the scene out his driver’s side window. A short time later John Paul returned to the scene.
“This didn’t have to happen,” Fisk said. “This never should’ve happened.
“There has to be a consequence and some value to killing someone,” she added.
John Paul’s attorney Tom Stewart of Kearney argued for probation for his client saying John Paul was remorseful for Powell’s death, that he wasn’t a danger to the community, and incarceration wouldn’t fix the grief of everyone involved. “His (Paul’s) grief is overwhelming. It’s way more than ‘I’m sorry.’ He feels horrible, as anyone can.”
Hoeft will reevaluate John Paul’s case in January 2024, to determine if he needs to complete his remaining jail time.
“No one alleges you set out to kill someone,” Hoeft told John Paul. “But just one distraction changed the lives for a lot of people.”
