Kearney man gets jail, probation for March vehicle-pedestrian death

John Paul was convicted in January.

Powell died around 10:41 a.m. March 27 after John Paul lost control of the 2015 GMC Sierra K2500 pickup he was driving in the 900 block of East 44th Street near Kearney Cemetery. John Paul’s truck struck Powell as she walked with her daughter Eleanor Powell, then 19, also of Kearney.

According to Hoeft, the investigation didn’t show any indication that John Paul was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before sentencing, Deputy Buffalo County Attorney Kari Fisk argued for the maximum one-year jail sentence for John Paul, although she said it wasn’t nearly enough. According to Fisk, John Paul told Keanrey Police he was driving by the cemetery when he looked down to grab something off the floor when he hit the women.

Paul thought he hit a dumpster, Fisk said, and didn’t stop.

An accident reconstructionist determined John Paul went up on the sidewalk where the women were walking and hit them. Fisk said the impact of the crash was so great there was blood on John Paul’s pickup, and his side mirror breakaway mirror was pushed inward.