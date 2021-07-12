Kearney man gets back hot rod he lost 40 years ago

KEARNEY — Stan Staab’s mother helped him pay for his first car in 1963.

“I was 16 years old and I paid $50 for the car,” he said of the 1936 Ford Model 68 five-window coupe, also called a business man’s coupe. “She bankrolled me; I didn’t have 50 bucks so I had to borrow a few bucks from her.”

Staab’s father never liked the vehicle.

“I don’t know why,” Staab said, who grew up in Ansley. “He graduated from high school in 1936. It was the Depression-era and all of those sorts of things. It sat out behind the shed for years and it was an eyesore. I was off at college in Kearney and one day he just sold it. When I came home, I asked, ‘Hey, Dad, where’s the car?’ ‘Well, it’s gone. I sold it.’”

That should be the end of the story except for one twist.

“In some mysterious, strange way, we kept the title for it in a safe deposit box,” Staab said. “We just forgot about it. For 40 years.”

A collector in Kearney bought the car from an individual in Sumner who used it in parades.