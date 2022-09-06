Kearney man facing three counts of sexually assaulting a child

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is being held at the Buffalo County Jail on a $100,000 bond for sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

Curtis L. Steier, 71, is charged in Buffalo County Court with first-degree sexual assault on Aug. 8, two charges of first-degree sexual assault on June 3 and possession of child porn on June 3. The charges are all felonies.

Steier is accused of having sexual penetration with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16 in both cases. He was arrested on a warrant for the first sexual assault charge on Aug. 10, posted bond and was arrested on the second set of charges on Sept. 1.

Court records detailing the alleged incidents are sealed. His cases are pending.