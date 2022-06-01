 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney man facing sex assault charge for alleged 2020 incident

KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been charged with sexual assault for an incident that allegedly took place in 2020.

Tanner J. Hudson, 24, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony first-degree sexual assault. The alleged assault took place on March 7, 2020. Records for the case have been sealed.

There is no statute of limitations for sexual assault.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hudson on April 14, and the warrant was returned on April 15.

If convicted, Hudson faces a maximum of 50 years in prison and registration as a sex offender.

A bond was set for $10,000. Hudson has a preliminary hearing set for June 16 in Buffalo County Court.

